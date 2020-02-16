WWE WrestleMania 36 Rumors: John Cena vs. Elias, Undertaker vs. Styles Planned

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2020

FILE- In this Sunday, April 6, 2014 file photo, John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in New Orleans. World-famous WWE wrestlers such as John Cena, Shaemus and champion Randy Orton are in Saudi Arabia for three days of matches in the capital Riyadh. (Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File)
Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

Two WWE legends are reportedly scheduled to have matches at WrestleMania 36 on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. 

Per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, John Cena is expected to wrestle Elias, with The Undertaker squaring off against A.J. Styles. 

