WWE WrestleMania 36 Rumors: John Cena vs. Elias, Undertaker vs. Styles Planned

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

Two WWE legends are reportedly scheduled to have matches at WrestleMania 36 on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, John Cena is expected to wrestle Elias, with The Undertaker squaring off against A.J. Styles.

