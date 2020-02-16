N'Golo Kante Says Chelsea Not Looking for Revenge Against Manchester United

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea are focused on beating Manchester United on Monday to maintain their advantage in the race for the top four, not to exact revenge for the reverse fixture at the beginning of the season, according to N'Golo Kante.

On the opening day of the 2019-20 Premier League campaign, Frank Lampard's Chelsea went to Old Trafford and were thrashed 4-0:

United also beat the Blues 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup in October.

However, Chelsea go into Monday's home fixture against the Red Devils sitting fourth in the Premier League table, six points clear of United:

Kante is fully aware that a United win in west London would allow them to tighten the race for the top four, and he said Chelsea are eager to stretch the gap they currently have over the other UEFA Champions League hopefuls in the English top flight, per Reuters (h/t ESPN FC):

"Man United were a bit behind but now they have closed the gap so it's a big opportunity either for us to keep them behind or for them to close the gap more. It's an important game for both teams. We all know that Man United at home is a very difficult game, especially after what happened in the first game but we don't look at this.

"We just look forward because we want to keep the gap and so that's why we need to win, not to get revenge."

Chelsea have won just one of their last five fixtures in the Premier League and have picked up only two points in their last three games against Newcastle United, Arsenal and Leicester City.

In United, though, they meet a similarly out-of-form side who have not even scored a goal in their last three league matches since Marcus Rashford was sidelined through injury.

The Red Devils have not won a league game at Stamford Bridge since they triumphed 3-2 there in October 2012.

If that run continues on Monday, it could spell the end of United's top-four hopes, although after Manchester City's European ban, a fifth-placed finish could yet secure a Champions League spot. As would winning the UEFA Europa League.

United return to European action after their visit to Chelsea when they take on Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday.

By then, winning Europe's second-tier competition could conceivably be United's best route back to the Champions League.