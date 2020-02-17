WWE Raw Preview: Seth Rollins Holds Monday Night Sermon and More for February 17

Credit: WWE.com

The Monday Night Messiah will hold his first sermon on the February 17 episode of WWE Raw, less than two weeks from Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Seth Rollins, who is sure to be flanked by tag team championship partner Murphy and the imposing AOP, will address the WWE Universe and likely give fans a taste of what he and his cohorts will be up to come the February 27 pay-per-view.

The former universal champion's promo is just one of the events fans can expect from this week's edition of the flagship program.

Already Announced

No Holds Barred: Matt Hardy vs. Edge

Rusev and Humberto Carrillo vs. Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza

Matt Hardy's Revenge

A week after enduring a vicious assault at the hands of Randy Orton, Matt Hardy will seek vengeance as he battles The Viper in a No Holds Barred match.

Will Hardy be able to repay the third-generation star for the beating that left some wondering if they would see him in a WWE ring again? Or will he suffer a similar fate and be carried from the ring, with his WWE career ended by The Apex Predator?

This is all serving to build Orton's status as a ruthless, dangerous heel ahead of his WrestleMania 36 program with Edge. To this point, it has been incredibly effective. The Viper has been phenomenal in his role, revitalized by his recent turn and a high-profile rivalry heading into the April 5 extravaganza.

It bears watching whether Edge shows up Monday night, seeking his own revenge or if that is an angle still a few weeks away.

Tag Team Warfare

Two of the hottest midcard programs on Raw will write their latest chapters Monday, when Humberto Carrillo and the returning Rusev battle Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza.

Carrillo attacked Garza a week ago, avenging an attack perpetrated by his cousin seven days earlier. The young star, sidetracked on his quest to capture the United States Championship from Andrade, will have the opportunity to get his hands on Garza in a formal match.

Rusev has been missing from WWE television amid a contract dispute and was last seen losing a mixed tag team match with Liv Morgan against Lashley and ex-wife Lana.

The Bulgarian Brute will be looking to build momentum ahead of Super Showdown, where he will join Lashley in a gauntlet match to crown the first Tuwaiq Trophy winner.

The wild card is Garza, who has been on a roll since his debut on the main roster and is looking to continue trending upward with the red brand.

The Monday Night Messiah's Sermon

One of the more interesting elements of Monday's show will be what WWE is calling a "sermon" by Rollins in his guise as "The Monday Night Messiah."

What form that will take remains to be seen.

Will Rollins address and denounce his fellow Raw Superstars, as he did when he initiated his heel turn in November? Perhaps he will introduce a new member to his growing faction of heels?

Whatever the case may be, it is highly likely Murphy and AOP will be by his side, ready to thwart any interference from the likes of Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders.

Or, maybe, an Aleister Black looking for a fight.