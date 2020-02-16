Derrick Jones Jr. Says Aaron Gordon Can Have Dunk Contest Rematch After Loss

Eddy Matchette/Getty Images

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. is up for a rematch with Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon after barely edging him in the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday in Chicago's United Center.

ESPN's Rachel Nichols provided the scoop:

Gordon expressed his displeasure upon losing after a contest in which he had perfect scores for his first five dunks before a competition-closing 47 in a dunk-off with Jones Jr., per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

The two competitors both scored a perfect 100 points in the two-dunk finals to force the bonus round. Jones Jr. and Gordon each got 50s to start off before the eventual winner's 48 on his last attempt proved to be good enough by one point.

Gordon seems to have retired from dunking competitions, however, per his post-contest press conference:

Jones Jr. also said that he believed his final dunk of the night was better than Gordon's:

Jones Jr. finished the night with a windmill slam inside the free-throw line:

Gordon jumped over the Boston Celtics' 7'5" center, Tacko Fall:

Regardless of who anyone thinks won the competition, both players were sensational during one of the all-time greatest slam dunk contests. Jones' and Gordon's series of dunks would have won the competition in nearly every year since its NBA beginning in 1984.

They put on a show for the fans, a feat which is not easily accomplished in a contest that has a tendency to fall flat on occasion.

Still, Gordon is a hard-luck loser in this event twice now after falling to Zach LaVine in the 2016 Slam Dunk Contest.