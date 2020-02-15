Aaron Gordon Says He's Retiring from Dunk Contest After Loss to Derrick Jones Jr

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Aaron Gordon won't have his heart broken again.

The Orlando Magic star was runner-up to Derrick Jones Jr. in the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest, with many arguing he bested the Miami Heat forward.

Don't expect Gordon to show up in 2021 to capture an elusive dunk title.

"It's a wrap," he said, per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. "I feel like I should have two trophies."

Gordon and Jones tied in the final round and required two extra dunks to determine a victor. They remained deadlocked after the first overtime dunk, having each earned a 50.

Jones got a 48 after taking off one step inside the free-throw line and hammering down a left-handed windmill.

Gordon went to the crowd for some help, pulling 7'5" Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall onto the court. He cleared Fall and finished a two-handed jam that only earned a 47 from the judges.

This isn't the first time Gordon fell short in an overtime round. He and Zach LaVine put on a dunk contest for the ages in 2016, the other year he was likely referencing when he said he should have two wins by now. LaVine outscored him 100-97 in the final.

Gordon arguably outperformed LaVine over the entirety of the night, and his under-the-legs dunk over the Magic mascot remains one of the single best in history.

Nobody can blame the 24-year-old for feeling a bit jaded.

He at least gave the fans a great show Saturday, regardless of whose name is on the trophy.