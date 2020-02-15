Damian Lillard Honors Kobe Bryant with 'Mamba Forever' Jacket at All-Star Event

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard pauses during a timeout in the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Denver. The Nuggets won 127-99. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Damian Lillard continued the unofficial theme of honoring Kobe Bryant during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

During his performance Saturday following the Three-Point Contest, Lillard wore a jacket that read "Mamba Forever."

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

As a way to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna, this year's All-Star teams are wearing No. 24 and No. 2 jerseys. Commissioner Adam Silver also announced Saturday the league is adding Bryant's name to the All-Star Game MVP Award.

Bryant's 18 All-Star appearances are second-most in league history, and his four All-Star MVPs are tied with Bob Pettit for the most ever.

Related

    Send Us Your Pics from All-Star Weekend 📸

    We want to see what you're doing for the events 🏀

    Tap in to post the best moments and get featured in the app!

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Send Us Your Pics from All-Star Weekend 📸

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs

    Shop Our Best-Selling NBA Jam Collection 🛒

    An exclusive B/R and Homage collab to celebrate the iconic arcade game as well as some of today's brightest NBA stars

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Shop Our Best-Selling NBA Jam Collection 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Adam Silver Announces All-Star Game MVP Trophy Will Honor Kobe Bryant

    The award will now be called the Kobe Bryant MVP Award

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Adam Silver Announces All-Star Game MVP Trophy Will Honor Kobe Bryant

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Basketball Africa League Names Inaugural Teams, Unis

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Basketball Africa League Names Inaugural Teams, Unis

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report