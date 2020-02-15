Damian Lillard Honors Kobe Bryant with 'Mamba Forever' Jacket at All-Star Event

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Damian Lillard continued the unofficial theme of honoring Kobe Bryant during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

During his performance Saturday following the Three-Point Contest, Lillard wore a jacket that read "Mamba Forever."

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

As a way to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna, this year's All-Star teams are wearing No. 24 and No. 2 jerseys. Commissioner Adam Silver also announced Saturday the league is adding Bryant's name to the All-Star Game MVP Award.

Bryant's 18 All-Star appearances are second-most in league history, and his four All-Star MVPs are tied with Bob Pettit for the most ever.