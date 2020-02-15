Jurgen Klopp Says He Feels for Pep Guardiola, Manchester City After UCL Ban

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he feels for Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola after the Citizens were hit with a two-season ban from the UEFA Champions League for breaking financial fair play regulations.

Klopp told reporters following Liverpool's 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday that he had been shocked to hear of UEFA's decision to suspend the club from European competition.

"To be honest, I feel for Pep and the players. They did for sure nothing wrong, they just played football and sensational football. Wherever Pep has been, he has helped each league to improve their football. But then again, we all have to respect rules. I have no idea if they (City) did or not, but UEFA sees it like they didn't. We will see what happens.

"It was a shock when I saw it, somebody sent me the headline. I have no idea how these kind of things work, but what I can say as a football coach is Man City under Pep Guardiola since I've been here play sensational football. I've always admired what they do and what he is doing."

Manchester City have already confirmed they will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport "as quickly as possible."

Guardiola's side have 10 days to appeal, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

As it stands Manchester City are not allowed to compete in the Champions League in 2020-21 and 2021-22. If they finish in the top four of the Premier League this season, the final place in Europe's elite competition will go to the club that finishes in fifth.



Nick Harris at Sporting Intelligence noted the possible outcomes of the appeal:

Liverpool's win moved the Reds 25 points clear of City at the top of the table.

The Citizens have no chance of retaining their Premier League title and may now focus their attentions on the Champions League instead in what could be their last crack at winning the trophy for two years.

Guardiola's side face Real Madrid for a place in the quarter-finals, and Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane said their ban may provide the Premier League team with added motivation:

Manchester City are back in action for the first time since the ban was announced on Wednesday. They take on West Ham United in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium.