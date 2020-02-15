Mino Raiola Says He's Spoken to Juventus About Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Mino Raiola has confirmed he's had talks with Juventus about Paul Pogba and said "other clubs" are also interested in the Manchester United superstar.

Pogba's agent told Tuttosport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) the France international wants to "stay at the highest level," and he's spoken to Juve vice-chairman Pavel Nedved about the World Cup winner. Raiola added he's looking into the summer options for his client:

"He never lost his smile, but clearly a great player doesn't go to Manchester United only to not challenge for the Champions League or the Premier League title.

"It would be wrong for me not to admit Paul wants to stay at the highest level.

"Pogba will first and foremost try to give his best and then we'll see at the end of the season if he ought to remain or not.

"I talk to Pavel Nedved and Juventus about many things, including about Pogba and other players, as is only right for a big club.

"You need to get information, see what's happening, put down a few hypotheses, dream a little."

VI-Images/Getty Images

Raiola added other teams are considering the player. However, the agent reinforced Pogba remains focused on United's objectives:

"Along with Juventus, there are other clubs in for Paul, but right now he is with Manchester United.

"There's nothing impossible in the transfer market, that has already been proved by Juve, PSG, Real Madrid. The achievement of impossible things is part of this business."

Raiola's latest comments come soon after the agent revealed Pogba could be tempted back to Juve after a disappointing spell at Old Trafford, per Fabrizio Romano:

The midfielder has spent most of the season battling injury, and his lack of fitness has seen him start only five Premier League games.

An on-going issue with an ankle problem resulted in surgery, and the player has continued rehabilitating in Dubai.

Sky Sports' Saturday Social discussed Pogba's potential market value if United opt to sell:

The likelihood of Pogba's pending departure threatens to overshadow the final months of United's campaign. The Red Devils travel to Chelsea on Monday knowing defeat will leave them nine points behind fourth.

As Pogba continues to recover from injury, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side must remain ruthless in their pursuit of UEFA Champions League qualification.

A deep injury crisis has affected results, and United have failed to gain consistency after being forced to rotate their options.

However, Pogba is expected to be available in the near future, and the midfielder could trigger a surge in form when he's back on the pitch.

Bruno Fernandes' capture will boost United's creative options, and if the Red Devils finish the season on a high, they will have a chance to convince Pogba his future lies in Manchester.

Solskjaer's own future relies on results in the coming weeks. The availability of former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino will likely be a consideration for the United board if they don't witness progress from their team before the end of the campaign.