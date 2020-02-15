Antoine Griezmann Discusses Lionel Messi Relationship After Getafe Win

Eric Alonso/MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann opened up about his relationship with Lionel Messi after the side beat Getafe 2-1 on Saturday, saying the two are still learning how to play together.

Messi assisted Griezmann for the team's opening goal. Per Sport's Angels Fabregues, the Frenchman expects their relationship to continue growing: "I have been here for seven months, and we still have to learn each other's movements, but it will get better with time. We are enjoying working together and I am sure it will get better."

He also talked about life in Barcelona: "I am really happy, as are my family. We are enjoying ourselves a lot here."

Griezmann's goal set the tone in a narrow 2-1 win and came after a delightful pass from the Argentinian:

It was his first goal in La Liga since December 21, when he netted in the win over Deportivo Alaves.

Griezmann's first season with the Blaugrana has seen its ups and downs, but his knack for breaking the deadlock has proved valuable:

He has eight goals and four assists in 23 La Liga outings and has added one goal in the UEFA Champions League.

The injury absence of Luis Suarez (knee) has added pressure to the former Atletico Madrid man, who has been forced into playing heavy minutes alongside Messi. Rising starlet Ansu Fati has also become a regular starter since the Uruguayan's mid-January setback.

The relationship between Messi and Griezmann has been a topic of conversation in Catalonia. Per Forbes' Tom Sanderson, a former coach of the 28-year-old told Esports Cope Griezmann looks "sad" at the Camp Nou.

Per the same report, France Football said the French international feels isolated at the club, something Catalan newspaper Sport refuted.

His representatives have also denied the claims:

Tensions at the club have been elevated since Messi publicly called out director Eric Abidal on Feb. 5 over comments about players not training hard enough under former manager Ernesto Valverde, per RAC-1 (h/t Juan Jimenez of AS).