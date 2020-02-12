Luis Suarez 'Walking Normally' After Surgery, Barcelona Hopeful of May Return

Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona's Luis Suarez is reportedly ahead of schedule in his efforts to return from a serious knee injury, with the striker said to be walking normally following surgery.

The 33-year-old underwent an operation on the "external meniscus of his right knee" in mid-January, and there were fears he wouldn't feature again this season.

However, Ruben Uria and Ignasi Oliva of Goal reported Suarez is off crutches and hopeful of returning to action in time for Barca's last four league fixtures of the campaign.

Barcelona have five league fixtures scheduled in May: They'll host Espanyol and Osasuna at the Camp Nou, while they're due to face Villarreal, Real Valladolid and Alaves away from home.

The new injury estimate could also see Suarez return in time for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals should the Blaugrana make it that far. They're due to face Napoli in their round-of-16 opening leg on February 25.

Manager Quique Setien suffered a separate setback on Tuesday when it was confirmed winger Ousmane Dembele will be out of action for six months due to a ruptured hamstring tendon.

Commentator Mark Brown remarked upon the frustration felt in Catalonia after Barcelona lost another of their best attacking talents to a long-term injury, via Premier Sports:

Suarez's early return might prove critical in La Liga's title chase should it come to fruition, with three points separating the defending champions in second from leaders Real Madrid.

The positive results from his recent medical review could be a boon come the end of the season, though Setien is desperately low on options up front right now.

The one positive to come from Dembele's injury confirmation is that Barcelona will be allowed to make an emergency forward signing from another Spanish club, per Uria and Oliva.

The Spanish Football Podcast supported the idea of Barca looking to Real Zaragoza for a like-for-like replacement:

Cadena Ser (h/t Football Espana's Colin Millar) reported Watford—parent club of the Zaragoza-based Suarez—wanted to block the namesake's transfer to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona's frontman has scored 14 goals and recorded 11 assists in 23 appearances for the Blaugrana this season, second only to Lionel Messi.

The Catalan giants fought to clinch a dramatic 3-2 victory at Real Betis in their last outing, and they host third-place Getafe on Saturday hoping to move back level on points at the summit.