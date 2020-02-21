T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Out 2 Weeks with Wrist Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out for at least the next two weeks after he was diagnosed with a fractured left wrist, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Towns missed the Timberwolves' last game before the All-Star break due to the same wrist injury, although at the time it was unclear how long the ailment would sideline him.

Towns has established himself as one of the NBA's best players since the Wolves selected him with the first overall pick in the 2015 draft. He ranks 10th among all players in player efficiency rating since his rookie campaign, per Basketball Reference.

The 24-year-old University of Kentucky product has also been one of the league's most durable stars. He appeared in all 82 regular-season games in his first three seasons before missing the first five games of his career during the 2018-19 campaign.

Naz Reid figures to see the biggest uptick in playing time with Towns sidelined. James Johnson and Jarred Vanderbilt lead the group of other reserves who should earn more chances within the frontcourt rotation alongside starter Juan Hernangomez.

Ultimately, the drop between Towns and the Timberwolves' other options at center is drastic, so any type of long-term absence would be a major problem for the squad. They can afford to take a cautious route since they've already faded from this season's playoff race, though.