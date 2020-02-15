Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona Escape with Narrow Win vs. Getafe

Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona survived a Getafe fightback to win an entertaining La Liga clash 2-1 at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

The visitors started strongly and had the ball in the back of the net on 25 minutes, only to see Allan Nyom's effort ruled out by VAR for a foul on Samuel Umtiti in the buildup.

Barcelona lost left-back Jordi Alba to injury in the first half but sprang into life with two goals in six minutes to take control of the match before half-time.

Lionel Messi sent Antoine Griezmann through on goal to beat goalkeeper David Soria for the opener before Sergi Roberto finished a well-worked team move with a low strike.

Getafe pulled one back in the second half through substitute Angel Rodriguez to set up a tense finish, but Barcelona managed to hold on to secure all three points.

What's Next?

Barcelona return to action on Saturday against Eibar in La Liga at the Camp Nou. Getafe's next fixture is on Thursday against Ajax in the UEFA Europa League.

