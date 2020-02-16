Chelsea vs. Manchester United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester United will be seeking to blow the race for a spot in the Premier League's top four wide-open when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Monday.

Chelsea occupy fourth spot, with United six points behind them in eighth. If the Blues were to win, it would give them some breathing room in the battle to secure UEFA Champions League football next term.

United can further congest the fight for fourth with a win at the Bridge, though. The Red Devils beat Chelsea 4-0 on the opening day, and they also won at Stamford Bridge in the EFL Cup earlier in the campaign.

A fascinating night of action is on the cards in the capital. Here are the odds for the match, the viewing details and preview of what's to come.

Odds

Chelsea: 87-100

Draw: 5-2

Manchester United: 67-20

Odds courtesy of Caesars Palace.

Date: Monday, February 17

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports Main Event (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Preview

Monday's contest will be a repeat of the Week 1 showdown wherein United shredded Chelsea consistently on the counter-attack:

That day, the Blues controlled possession in midfield for long spells and spurned some chances to take the lead early in the game. From there, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba took over, with the former's speed too much for Chelsea to handle.

With that mind, Chelsea will be delighted Rasford isn't involved in this encounter; he also scored twice in the EFL Cup win in October, including a stunning free-kick.

Unsurprisingly, with their star forward injured, the Red Devils have found it tough in attack. They drafted in Odion Ighalo on loan in an attempt to add a killer instinct up top, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

United will also hope that Bruno Fernandes can bring an inventiveness to their approach play. As Sky Sports Football highlighted, in the 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers before the winter break, the Portugal international showed what he can do:

As for Chelsea, they are in an inconsistent spell of form, having enjoyed a fantastic run of nine wins in 11 games between September and November. In the Premier League, they have won just four of their past 13 games. And at Stamford Bridge, it's just two victories from six. Like United, Chelsea have encountered problems when tasked with breaking down deep-sitting teams.

The onus will be on Lampard's team to get hold of the ball and dominate. But even though United will be without Rashford, there will be a concern that approach will play into the visitors' hands.

Lampard also has a big decision to make in terms of his starting goalkeeper, having dropped Kepa Arrizabalaga for the 2-2 draw with Leicester City in their most recent game. The manager was giving away little in his pre-match press conference:

With Manchester City banned from next year's Champions League pending an appeal, there's a chance the team finishing in fifth place may qualify for the competition next season. However, that shouldn't dampen the significance of this clash for either side.

Given both teams excel in the transition, it's easy to see this being an edgy affair in which the two sides cancel one another out.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 United