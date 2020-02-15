Hulk Hogan Meets The Fiend, Otis Heartbreak and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Hulk Hogan Meets The Fiend, Otis Heartbreak and More WWE SmackDown FalloutFebruary 15, 2020
For a two-hour show, it sometimes feels like SmackDown is able to pack in just as many storyline developments as Raw can in three hours.
This week's show saw several of the matches set for Super ShowDown highlighted in different ways while also showcasing some storylines that will have nothing to do with the event.
Carmella became the No. 1 contender for the SmackDown women's title last week and opened SmackDown by challenging Bayley to put her belt on the line then and there.
Hulk Hogan showed up to give a promo about how dominant Bill Goldberg is only to end up being interrupted by Goldberg's SSD opponent, Bray Wyatt.
Otis found himself heartbroken once again, and the main event saw Daniel Bryan team up with Roman Reigns to take on The Miz and John Morrison.
Let's look at the fallout from these segments and how they will affect their respective storylines moving forward.
Bayley and Carmella
Before Bayley decided she had enough hugging and went down a dark path, she and Carmella were best friends.
Their bond was featured on WWE Breaking Ground, and WWE has been wise to use photos and video from that time to highlight how close they were before everything went south.
The Princess of Staten Island has made big improvements in the ring over the last year, and she has always been good on the mic, so it's great to see her rewarded with a title shot.
Unfortunately, Bayley was able to cheat her way to victory. Once she began a post-match attack, Naomi ran down to make the save. Now, Carmella and Naomi will do battle on the next episode of SmackDown for a shot at Bayley's title at Super ShowDown.
Naomi's return at The Royal Rumble received one of the biggest pops of the night, so it wouldn't be surprising to see her put right back into the title picture next week.
It's always possible this turns into a triple threat situation if there is no clear winner in next week's No. 1 Contender's bout but since the women will probably be working under the same restrictions as Natalya and Lacey Evans at Crown Jewel, the likely outcome is one winner will earn a title shot.
All three of these Superstars have been doing good work in recent weeks so it wouldn't be surprising to see them exchange the SmackDown Women's Championship a few times between now and WrestleMania 36.
Hulk Hogan Meets Bray Wyatt
Hogan was Goldberg's greatest rival in WCW, so it made sense to bring The Hulkster in to talk about their battles over the WCW Championship.
Hogan is no longer as beloved as he used to be, but he is still one of, if not the most recognizable names in all of pro wrestling. Having him endorse Goldberg will mean a lot to a percentage of the audience.
The best thing WWE did here was having Wyatt interrupt Hogan in his Firefly Fun House wearing workout clothes from the '80s while using the kind of imagery the New World Order made famous.
When Wyatt wants to be funny, there are few people who can generate bigger laughs. His line "Just a couple of five-star, red-hot hunks talking about muscles and stuff" should be on a shirt immediately.
Hogan is not going to get physical, so Wyatt making him so uncomfortable that he felt the need to leave the interview was the next best option.
The Fiend and Goldberg only have one more week before they clash at Super ShowDown. It would make sense to keep them apart until then so their match can tell the whole story.
Otis Gets No Love on Valentine's Day
WWE wanted fans to care about Lana and Bobby Lashley, but the crowd turned on that storyline faster than Shawn Michaels can kick a tag team partner through a barbershop window.
It turns out the love story we all needed was Otis and Mandy Rose all along. While this storyline has had a few hiccups, the always loveable Otis has made it must-see television.
We should have known his Valentine's Day date with The Golden Goddess would not go well, but it was still heartbreaking to see him think Rose had ditched him for Dolph Ziggler.
This is a classic trope from romantic comedies. A person gets with another person who is way out of their league, but a misunderstanding leads them to believe the other person does not want to be with them.
If this was Hollywood, next week's show would have Rose explaining the situation before everyone had a good laugh and Otis swept Rose off her feet so they could go on a proper date, but this is not a sitcom.
WWE is going to push this storyline for as long as people care about it. We are going to see at least one match between Otis and Ziggler before Rose reveals whether she is actually interested in him.
Remember, this is the same woman who always tells her opponents that they will never be as pretty as she is. Would it surprise any of you to find out she was using him all along? That is what heels do.
The Miz and John Morrison vs. Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns
The Miz and John Morrison took on Roman Reigns and a mystery partner, who turned out to be Daniel Bryan, in the main event of the night.
This tag team match was fine but it did little to advance any of the storylines. Reigns and Baron Corbin seem to be in a never-ending feud, The New Day was nowhere to be seen and Daniel Bryan was a random addition who had no stake in the outcome.
Reigns and Bryan winning doesn't do anything for them. The Miz and Morrison would have benefitted a lot more had they scored a victory over two of SmackDown's top stars before they challenge for the SD tag titles at Super ShowDown.
Instead, Corbin took a cheap shot with his scepter to take out The Big Dog after the bout was over. Everything came across good on television, but everyone is in the exact same position as they were before Friday's show.
Corbin and Reigns have chemistry, but their upcoming cage match needs to be the final chapter in this feud.