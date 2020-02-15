Hulk Hogan Meets The Fiend, Otis Heartbreak and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

For a two-hour show, it sometimes feels like SmackDown is able to pack in just as many storyline developments as Raw can in three hours.

This week's show saw several of the matches set for Super ShowDown highlighted in different ways while also showcasing some storylines that will have nothing to do with the event.

Carmella became the No. 1 contender for the SmackDown women's title last week and opened SmackDown by challenging Bayley to put her belt on the line then and there.

Hulk Hogan showed up to give a promo about how dominant Bill Goldberg is only to end up being interrupted by Goldberg's SSD opponent, Bray Wyatt.

Otis found himself heartbroken once again, and the main event saw Daniel Bryan team up with Roman Reigns to take on The Miz and John Morrison.

Let's look at the fallout from these segments and how they will affect their respective storylines moving forward.