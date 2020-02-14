Zion Williamson Says He'll Be in 2021 NBA Dunk Contest If Pelicans Are Winning

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Zion Williamson isn't wasting any time letting his intentions known for next year's NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The New Orleans Pelicans superstar is 100 percent in—as long as the Pels are winning, that is.

"If we're the best team in the league, I'll do it for sure," Williamson told the Washington Post. "But if not, I'll think about it."

Williamson gave a preview of what's to come at the end of Friday's Rising Stars game, testing out a few 360 dunks as time wound down on Team USA's victory.

Though the big man wasn't able to connect on any, that was more likely due to the fact he was running on fumes after playing in the Pelicans game last night as well.

That's not to say Williamson didn't have any big dunks Friday. The rookie and his former AAU teammate Ja Morant broke out a few plays from their high school days that had the entire building going wild—including one that bent the rim.

Williamson is so strong he didn't even know he damaged the rim until his teammates informed him at halftime.

The willingness to join the dunk contest is certainly a departure from some of the game's best players in recent years. LeBron James has avoided it. Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Giannis Antetokounmpo have not participated either. For a dynamic player to come out and say that he's open to entering the field could inject some new life in what's become an increasingly dull affair over recent years.

That's incentive enough for New Orleans to take the league by storm next year. Making sure Williamson is in the dunk contest should be one of the top priorities in basketball.

If Williamson can convince Morant and Luka Doncic to join him in 2021, the NBA may have an all-time contest on its hands.

If not, Williamson may be in line for the easiest victory in All-Star Weekend history.

Either way, the fans win.