Video: Zion Williamson Tilts Backboard with Big Dunk in NBA Rising Stars Game

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 15, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 14: Zion Williamson #1 of Team USA shoots the ball against Team World during the 2020 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game on February 14, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson unleashed a powerful slam that tilted a United Center backboard Friday in Chicago:

Williamson was playing for Team USA against Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge, which features the NBA's best first- and second-year players.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 draft put on a show in the first half, as he also threw down a one-handed slam from ex-AAU teammate and Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant:

They also showed off that chemistry on this half-court Morant lob to a wide-open Williamson:

Williamson finished the first half with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

