NBA All-Star Game 2020: Schedule, Odds, LeBron vs. Giannis Rosters, Predictions

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

LeBron James has been one of the NBA's top stars for 17 years. This season, the veteran Los Angeles Lakers forward is an All-Star for the 16th time—and that's the 16th consecutive time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has emerged as a top NBA star in recent years. The Milwaukee Bucks forward is an All-Star for the fourth time this season, all of which have come in consecutive years.

And for the second straight year, both James and Antetokounmpo are serving as captains at the All-Star Game. After the duo drafted their rosters, their two star-studded teams are now set to face off Sunday night in Chicago.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's All-Star Game, including how to watch, odds, full rosters and more.

2020 NBA All-Star Game

When: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: United Center in Chicago

TV: TNT

Odds (via SportsBetting.Ag): Team LeBron -5.5

Rosters

Team LeBron

Starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Reserves

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (injured, will not play)

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets

Team Giannis

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

All-Star Game Predictions

Don't worry about defense or needing big men to grab rebounds in the All-Star Game. This is a contest all about shooting 3-pointers, throwing down dunks and orchestrating some incredible plays.

So, when breaking down the rosters and matchups for the All-Star Game, it's not the same as a typical NBA contest.

Because of that, the advantage appears to be in favor of Team LeBron, which has a starting lineup stacked with elite scorers. That includes James, his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Luka Doncic.

Those five players all rank in the top 12 in scoring in the NBA this season. Harden leads the league at 35.3 points per game, one of only two players to average 30 or more points, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

This will be Doncic's first All-Star Game, so he'll likely be looking to prove himself among the game's elite. In only his second NBA season, he's emerged as one of the most exciting players in the league and a constant threat to post a triple-double on any night.

On Friday night, Doncic played in the NBA Rising Stars game as a member of the World team. In 23 minutes, he tallied 16 points and five assists, going 6-for-11 from the field. He also went 4-for-9 on 3-point attempts.

There will be plenty of opportunities for Doncic to shoot again in the All-Star Game, which should bode well for the Mavericks guard.

James has led his team to victory in the All-Star Game each of the previous two years, and this season won't be any different. The veteran continues to impress with his leadership skills, so he should have no trouble getting his players motivated to win the fun, light-hearted contest.

Team LeBron's bench is also filled with playmakers such as Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook, along with another elite scorer in Devin Booker, who is filling in for the injured Damian Lillard.

While Team Giannis has plenty of talent, too, Team LeBron is better equipped for the All-Star Game style of play.

Pick: Team LeBron wins