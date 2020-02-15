NBA All-Star Game 2020: Schedule, Odds, LeBron vs. Giannis Rosters, Predictions

NBA All-Star Game 2020: Schedule, Odds, LeBron vs. Giannis Rosters, PredictionsFebruary 15, 2020
LeBron James has been one of the NBA's top stars for 17 years. This season, the veteran Los Angeles Lakers forward is an All-Star for the 16th time—and that's the 16th consecutive time.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has emerged as a top NBA star in recent years. The Milwaukee Bucks forward is an All-Star for the fourth time this season, all of which have come in consecutive years.
And for the second straight year, both James and Antetokounmpo are serving as captains at the All-Star Game. After the duo drafted their rosters, their two star-studded teams are now set to face off Sunday night in Chicago.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's All-Star Game, including how to watch, odds, full rosters and more.
2020 NBA All-Star Game
When: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: United Center in Chicago
TV: TNT
Odds (via SportsBetting.Ag): Team LeBron -5.5
Rosters
Team LeBron
Starters
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers
Reserves
Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (injured, will not play)
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets
Team Giannis
Starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Reserves
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
All-Star Game Predictions
Don't worry about defense or needing big men to grab rebounds in the All-Star Game. This is a contest all about shooting 3-pointers, throwing down dunks and orchestrating some incredible plays.
So, when breaking down the rosters and matchups for the All-Star Game, it's not the same as a typical NBA contest.
Because of that, the advantage appears to be in favor of Team LeBron, which has a starting lineup stacked with elite scorers. That includes James, his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Luka Doncic.
Those five players all rank in the top 12 in scoring in the NBA this season. Harden leads the league at 35.3 points per game, one of only two players to average 30 or more points, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
This will be Doncic's first All-Star Game, so he'll likely be looking to prove himself among the game's elite. In only his second NBA season, he's emerged as one of the most exciting players in the league and a constant threat to post a triple-double on any night.
On Friday night, Doncic played in the NBA Rising Stars game as a member of the World team. In 23 minutes, he tallied 16 points and five assists, going 6-for-11 from the field. He also went 4-for-9 on 3-point attempts.
There will be plenty of opportunities for Doncic to shoot again in the All-Star Game, which should bode well for the Mavericks guard.
James has led his team to victory in the All-Star Game each of the previous two years, and this season won't be any different. The veteran continues to impress with his leadership skills, so he should have no trouble getting his players motivated to win the fun, light-hearted contest.
Team LeBron's bench is also filled with playmakers such as Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook, along with another elite scorer in Devin Booker, who is filling in for the injured Damian Lillard.
While Team Giannis has plenty of talent, too, Team LeBron is better equipped for the All-Star Game style of play.
Pick: Team LeBron wins
