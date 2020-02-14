Kobe, Gianna Bryant Staples Center Memorial Ticket Info Released by Lakers

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have released information for fans who want an opportunity to attend the public memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on Feb. 24.

Per the official release, fans must register through Ticketmaster by Feb. 17 for a chance to purchase tickets when they go on sale on Feb. 19, with proceeds going to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation:

