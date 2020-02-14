Kobe, Gianna Bryant Staples Center Memorial Ticket Info Released by Lakers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, the jerseys of late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, right, and his daughter Gianna are draped on the seats the two last sat on at Staples Center, prior to the Lakers' NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles. A person with knowledge of the details says a public memorial service for Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center. The Los Angeles arena is where Bryant starred for the Lakers for most of his two-decade career. The date corresponds with the jersey numbers he and 13-year-old daughter Gianna wore, 24 for him and 2 for her. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have released information for fans who want an opportunity to attend the public memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on Feb. 24. 

Per the official release, fans must register through Ticketmaster by Feb. 17 for a chance to purchase tickets when they go on sale on Feb. 19, with proceeds going to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

