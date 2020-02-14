Manchester City Hit with 2-Season UCL Ban, €30M Fine over FFP Violation

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions—the Champions and Europa Leagues—for two seasons and fined €30 million (£24.9 million) after being found to have breached the European governing body's financial fair play (FFP) rules.

The news will be a severe blow to the Premier League champions, but Pep Guardiola's side have released a statement in which they said they will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport "as quickly as possible."

    

