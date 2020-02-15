Arsenal vs. Newcastle: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal go in search of just their second Premier League win under new manager Mikel Arteta on Sunday when they welcome Newcastle United to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have drawn their last four top-flight matches in a row, a run of results that has left them down in 10th place and on the same points as Newcastle in 12th.

Steve Bruce's side have proved to be difficult to break down in 2019-20 and head to north London having gone eight games without defeat in all competitions.

Date: Sunday, February 16

Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars Palace): Arsenal 43-100, Draw 71-20, Newcastle 34-5

Match Preview

Arsenal have a good record against Newcastle, which will fuel optimism they can snap their current winless run. The Gunners have won 13 of their last 14 meetings with the Magpies and claimed a 1-0 victory at St James' Park on the opening day of the season.

The winter break has allowed Arteta to spend time with his players at a training camp in Dubai, and the Spaniard has said it was a useful exercise as he attempts to mould his squad, per Goal's Charles Watts:

Arsenal have looked stronger defensively under Arteta but have struggled for wins. The form of striker Alexandre Lacazette will be of concern, although he is likely to keep his place in the team against Newcastle:

The hosts have confirmed that Sead Kolasinac, Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson are all fit and available for the visit of Newcastle. However, the game comes too soon for January signings Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares.

Newcastle have also been hit with injuries, but striker Joelinton is fit for Sunday's match, per Keith Downie at Sky Sports:

While the summer signing has only managed one Premier League goal in 25 appearances, he was on target last time out in their 3-2 FA Cup victory over Oxford United.

Manager Steve Bruce has said his team need to offer more of an attacking threat:

Lively winger Allan Saint-Maximin could provide the spark Newcastle have been lacking. The 22-year-old has had his first season in English football disrupted by injury but came off the bench to score a late winner against Oxford and will be a threat on the counter for the visitors.