Daytona 500 Schedule 2020: TV Coverage and Schedule for NASCAR Season Opener

Jerry Markland/Getty Images

The Daytona 500 ushers in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on pole.

Reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Busch will be searching for his first victory at the Great American Race and will start No. 18 at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

Defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin is hunting a third race success, but the 39-year-old goes off at No. 21 in the middle of the pack.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. GMT

TV Schedule: Fox (USA), Premier Sports 1 (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, Premier Player

Coverage begins on Fox at 11 a.m ET. A full weekend schedule can be found at the speedway's official website.

Daytona 500 Starting Lineup

1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2. Alex Bowman

3. Joey Logano

4. William Byron

5. Aric Almirola

6. Jimmie Johnson

7. Ryan Newman

8. Kyle Larson

9. Brad Keselowski

10. Kevin Harvick

11. Darrell Wallace Jr.

12. Cole Custer

13. Austin Dillon

14. Erik Jones

15. Martin Truex Jr.

16. Matt DiBenedetto

17. Christopher Bell

18. Kurt Busch

19. Chris Buescher

20. Ross Chastain

21. Denny Hamlin

22. Tyler Reddick

23. John Hunter Nemechek

24. Ty Dillon

25. Chase Elliott

26. Michael McDowell

27. Ryan Blaney

28. Kyle Busch

29. Clint Bowyer

30. David Ragan

31. Ryan Preece

32. Timmy Hill

33. Justin Haley

34. Brennan Poole

35. Quin Houff

36. Corey LaJoie

37. Joey Gase

38. B.J. McLeod

39. Brendan Gaughan

40. Reed Sorenson

Hamlin is the man to beat at the Daytona 500, with the Tampa-born racer victorious in two of the past four years.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver placed fourth overall during the 2019 season while team-mate Busch earned the championship crown.

The younger of the Busch brothers reigned supreme last term, but he's often struggled at this marquee race during his career.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

His best attempt at finally conquering the Daytona 500 came last season when he finished second to Hamlin after leading until the closing stages.

Jimmie Johnson features in his last Daytona 500 after the Californian announced he will retire from NASCAR at the end of the season. The seven-time Series champion will be remembered as a legend after years of NASCAR dominance, and he will be hoping for a third victory in this race from No. 6 on the grid.

The 44-year-old spoke about his last season in NASCAR:

Alex Bowman claimed a front-row start alongside pole Stenhouse, and both drivers will be looking to win the race for the first time in their careers.

Stenhouse's best finish was seventh in 2014, but he's struggled to achieve a strong position in the five races since.

However, the 32-year-old has swapped Roush Fenway Racing for JTG Daugherty Racing, and his new car has seen him rise to grab pole.

Bowman claimed the 2018 pole but finished 17th that year. He will be pushing hard for a better result during his fourth Daytona 500 visit.