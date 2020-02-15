Daytona 500 Schedule 2020: TV Coverage and Schedule for NASCAR Season Opener

Daytona 500 Schedule 2020: TV Coverage and Schedule for NASCAR Season OpenerFebruary 15, 2020
The Daytona 500 ushers in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on pole.
Reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Busch will be searching for his first victory at the Great American Race and will start No. 18 at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida.
Defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin is hunting a third race success, but the 39-year-old goes off at No. 21 in the middle of the pack.
Date: Sunday, Feb. 16
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. GMT
TV Schedule: Fox (USA), Premier Sports 1 (UK)
Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, Premier Player
Coverage begins on Fox at 11 a.m ET. A full weekend schedule can be found at the speedway's official website.
Daytona 500 Starting Lineup
1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
2. Alex Bowman
3. Joey Logano
4. William Byron
5. Aric Almirola
7. Ryan Newman
8. Kyle Larson
9. Brad Keselowski
10. Kevin Harvick
11. Darrell Wallace Jr.
12. Cole Custer
13. Austin Dillon
14. Erik Jones
15. Martin Truex Jr.
16. Matt DiBenedetto
17. Christopher Bell
18. Kurt Busch
19. Chris Buescher
20. Ross Chastain
21. Denny Hamlin
22. Tyler Reddick
23. John Hunter Nemechek
24. Ty Dillon
25. Chase Elliott
26. Michael McDowell
27. Ryan Blaney
28. Kyle Busch
29. Clint Bowyer
30. David Ragan
31. Ryan Preece
32. Timmy Hill
33. Justin Haley
34. Brennan Poole
35. Quin Houff
36. Corey LaJoie
37. Joey Gase
38. B.J. McLeod
39. Brendan Gaughan
40. Reed Sorenson
Hamlin is the man to beat at the Daytona 500, with the Tampa-born racer victorious in two of the past four years.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver placed fourth overall during the 2019 season while team-mate Busch earned the championship crown.
The younger of the Busch brothers reigned supreme last term, but he's often struggled at this marquee race during his career.
His best attempt at finally conquering the Daytona 500 came last season when he finished second to Hamlin after leading until the closing stages.
Jimmie Johnson features in his last Daytona 500 after the Californian announced he will retire from NASCAR at the end of the season. The seven-time Series champion will be remembered as a legend after years of NASCAR dominance, and he will be hoping for a third victory in this race from No. 6 on the grid.
The 44-year-old spoke about his last season in NASCAR:
Alex Bowman claimed a front-row start alongside pole Stenhouse, and both drivers will be looking to win the race for the first time in their careers.
Stenhouse's best finish was seventh in 2014, but he's struggled to achieve a strong position in the five races since.
However, the 32-year-old has swapped Roush Fenway Racing for JTG Daugherty Racing, and his new car has seen him rise to grab pole.
Bowman claimed the 2018 pole but finished 17th that year. He will be pushing hard for a better result during his fourth Daytona 500 visit.
