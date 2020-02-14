Myles Garrett Alleges NFL Is Hiding Audio from Mason Rudolph, Steelers Incident

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett remains insistent that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur that instigated a brawl between the two teams during a Nov. 14 game.

In an interview with ESPN's Mina Kimes (h/t Cleveland.com) that will air Saturday, Garrett alleged the NFL is hiding audio from the incident that would prove him right:

"Most quarterbacks wear mics in their helmets. He somehow lost his helmet and had to get another one without a mic. There were guys who were mic'd up near me—near us—during that time who didn't hear anything, and from what I've heard, there [may] have been audio during that game that could've heard something or could not have heard something, but they don't want to say.

"So something was said. I know something was said. Now whether the NFL wants to acknowledge it, that's up to them."

Garrett received an indefinite suspension after hitting Rudolph in the head with his own helmet in the final seconds of Cleveland's 21-7 victory.

Per ESPN's Josina Anderson and Adam Schefter, Garrett alleged during his appeal hearing that Rudolph said a racial slur on the field.

"I know what I heard," Garrett said in a statement issued after the hearing, via ESPN. "Whether my opponent's comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans."

The NFL issued a statement saying the "league found no evidence" to support Garrett's allegations.

In his interview with Kimes, Garrett noted he doesn't "want to make it a racial thing" and he considers the matter to be over.

The Browns announced Wednesday that Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL. His suspension without pay covered the final six games of the 2019 season.

Garrett's full interview with Kimes will air Saturday at 9 a.m. ET on Outside the Lines.