WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 14

Credit: WWE.com

Former women’s tag team champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross kicked off this week’s show and after some awkward discussion on celebrity crushes, introduced new No. 1 contender to the women’s title, Carmella.

Carmella said last week’s win was a surprise and she’s going to surprise Bayley later tonight by defeating her for the gold. This brought about the topic of Carmella’s former friendship with the champion, as well as photos of the two of them.

Bayley interrupted the proceedings, denied Sasha Banks had anything to do with their split and denounced the idea that they were best friends. Instead, she felt bad for Carmella and took her under wing. The segment intensified and concluded with Carmella challenging Bayley to their title match right now, instead of later in the evening.

Back from the break, Bayley utilized the ring ropes to turn the tide of the championship encounter in her favor. “You better step up!” the heel demanded of her former friend.

A crossbody from the top rope missed and Carmella answered with a superkick for two. A hurricanrana and tope suicida to the floor continued the champion’s sudden burst of momentum. Bayley dropped her heading into the break, though, and maintained control of the bout throughout. Another spark by the babyface left the titleholder reeling. Bayley cut her off with the Bayley-to-Belly, but could only keep Carmella down for two.

The challenger recovered a delivered a huge hurricanrana from the top rope but, again, only scored a near-fall. Moments later, she applied the Code of Silence, but Bayley escaped. From there, the champion stacked her opponent up, propped her feet on the ropes and successfully retained her title.

After the match, Naomi hit the ring and joined Carmella in clearing the champion out of the ring.

Result

Bayley defeated Carmella

Grade

C

Analysis

This dragged on for 30 minutes.

From the start of the show through the promo and into the first match of the night, the women’s division dominated a quarter of the show. Any other time, that would be an awesome bit of dedication from the creative team to women’s wrestling. As it is, though, this was 30 minutes dedicated to a challenger in Carmella that never really felt like she had a chance to actually dethrone Bayley and who, by match’s end, was an afterthought as real top contender Naomi made her presence felt.

Why devote so much time to that particular Superstar, and her rivalry/former friendship with Bayley, if the goal was to reintroduce Naomi and set her up to be Bayley’s next challenger? It felt like a lot of time needlessly spent on a particular program for what the segment ultimately turned out to be.

That the match was average, at best, did nothing to help matters.