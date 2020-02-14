Erling Haaland Says Manchester United Transfer Collapse Rumours 'Comical'

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Erling Haaland has rubbished claims that a potential January transfer to Manchester United collapsed because the Red Devils refused to meet various conditions laid out by his father, Alf-Inge, and agent, Mino Raiola.

The 19-year-old signed for Borussia Dortmund in January, where he has continued the breakneck scoring rate he set at Red Bull Salzburg:

Along with numerous other top clubs like Juventus and Real Madrid, United were heavily linked with Haaland before his move to Germany and were thought to have an advantage because the striker played previously under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde.

Haaland has now said, though, that Dortmund seemed like the best option among his potential suitors, and he rejected the claim that a move to United collapsed because the club refused to meet demands over his future sale, per Viasport Fotball (h/t George Flood of the Evening Standard):

"Ole Gunnar has been very important in getting to where I am today, but we concluded that Dortmund was the best option for me. That was what I felt best about, and therefore it became Dortmund.

"No, it's [not true]...the guys writing would have to speak to that. They'll have to explain it to me if they meet me. It's not my focus, whatsoever. It's kinda comical if I were to get that label [of being greedy]. All the people closest to me know that's not the kind of person I am. It's really been kinda comical."

United could do with a player as prolific as Haaland at the moment.

Since top goalscorer Marcus Rashford picked up a back injury in January, the Red Devils have gone three consecutive matches in the Premier League without scoring a goal.

They will need to break that run on Monday when they visit Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea as it is potentially a must-win fixture for United to maintain their hopes of finishing the 2019-20 campaign in the top four:

Solskjaer's future as manager of the club could rest on whether he secures United UEFA Champions League football for next season.

If they lose to Chelsea, the gap to the qualification spots for Europe's elite tournament will stretch to nine points with just 12 games remaining in the campaign.

United do have an alternative route back to the Champions League. They will qualify if they win the UEFA Europa League, as they did in 2016-17.

Solskjaer's side are back in European action next Thursday when they take on Club Brugge in the first leg of their last-32 tie.