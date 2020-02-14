Frank Lampard: Hakim Ziyech Can Help Chelsea 'Unlock the Door' After Transfer

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has spoken of his excitement at what Hakim Ziyech will bring to the club next season.

The Blues confirmed on Thursday they have agreed a deal with Ajax for the transfer of the Morocco international, with the player joining in the summer subject to personal terms being agreed.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Lampard noted he had seen Ziyech's creativity firsthand this season and said he believes the winger's productivity will be a big asset to the team:

"I know his qualities. He's a player we hope can bring creativity. He first came to my attention watching him play in Ajax's Champions League run last year and I thought he was one of their standout players, particularly in the games against Tottenham.

"... This season, we've come up against him twice so I know a lot about him. He has a great left foot, plays generally off the right-hand side but can play in behind the frontman as well. When you look at us this season, there have been games where we've maybe struggled to unlock the door, and he's certainly a player who we hope can bring that bit of creativity.

"He will be something different for us so we're excited. I know he's not coming in now but I think it's exciting for us as a club and for the fans to know that he'll be here next year."

Ziyech has scored some great goals for Ajax:

Squawka Football summed up how much of an influence Ziyech has had on the team in Amsterdam:

Chelsea were frustrated in their attempts to add to the squad in January, but Lampard will be delighted to have such a quality player ready to come aboard in the summer.

Ziyech has lit up the UEFA Champions League in recent seasons. He is capable of firing shots at goal, creating chances and dribbling past opponents.

B/R Football's Sam Tighe thinks the signing is a smart one and will set the precedent for a busy transfer window for the Blues:

StatsBomb provided a breakdown of where Ziyech tends to have the biggest influence:

With Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian jostling for spots in the team in attacking midfield berths, Chelsea are stacked with talent.

Ziyech's class and versatility means he will almost certainly be a regular starter at Stamford Bridge in 2020-21 and beyond. It will be intriguing to see how one of European football's most enigmatic talents deals with the robust and high-tempo nature of English football.