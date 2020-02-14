NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2020: Rosters, TV Info and MVP Pick

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

We know Common and Chance the Rapper can put out great music. Ever wonder how they might fare on a basketball court, though?

The pair of Chicago-based rappers will be two of the many celebrities taking part in this year's NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, which will kick off NBA All-Star Weekend at United Center in Chicago on Friday night.

Common is the captain of the "home" team, while Chance the Rapper holds that position for the "away" squad. Both teams will have players with ties to the Windy City and be coached by an ESPN analyst: Michael Wilbon and Stephen A. Smith, respectively.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's celebrity game.

2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

When: Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: United Center in Chicago

TV: ESPN

Rosters

Team Wilbon (Home)

Captain: Common (rapper, recording artist)

Bad Bunny (recording artist)

Hannibal Buress (actor, comedian)

Kane Brown (recording artist)

Jon Batiste (musician)

Alex Moffat (actor, comedian)

Jose Andres (chef, humanitarian)

Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)

Jidenna (recording artist)

Chelsea Gray (WNBA player)

Quentin Richardson (former NBA player)

Team Stephen A. (Away)

Captain: Chance the Rapper (rapper, recording artist)

Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

Taylor Bennett (rapper, recording artist)

LaRoyce Hawkins (actor)

Anthony "Spice" Adams (actor, comedian, former NFL player)

Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks co-owner)

Ronnie 2K (2K Sports marketing director)

Katelyn Ohashi (gymnast)

Lil Rel Howery (actor, comedian)

A'ja Wilson (WNBA player)

Darius Miles (former NBA player)

Preview, MVP Pick

Common has a lot of experience in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. This will be his eighth time playing in the event, and he was also an assistant coach when he last played in the game in 2018.

But there's going to be some strong competition this year, just as there was the last time Common participated. In 2018, he was teammates with Quavo, who is part of the hip-hop group Migos. In that contest, Quavo scored a game-high 19 points in his celebrity-game debut to win MVP honors.

Quavo returned last year and had another strong performance, scoring a game-high 27 points. If his team had won, then he likely would have again been the game's MVP.

Common won't have the luxury of playing with Quavo this time, as the two are on different teams. However, he will have a former MVP on his side in Famous Los.

Last year, the comedian had a remarkable debut. While playing in Charlotte, the Durham, N.C., native scored 22 points to lead the home team to an 82-80 victory in the highest-scoring matchup in NBA Celebrity All-Star Game history.

It wouldn't be surprising for Common, Quavo and Los to all have solid performances again this year. Plus, any of the former NBA players or current WNBA players could get hot at the right time and make the most of their minutes in the game.

Quentin Richardson (Home) and Darius Miles (Away) are the former NBA players playing in this year's game, while Chelsea Gray (Home) and A'ja Wilson (Away) are representing the WNBA. This is the second straight year that Wilson is playing in the game.

But only one player can emerge as the MVP of the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. And this year, it will again be Quavo.

Even though the recording artist didn't win the award last year, he was still arguably the best player on the court. He'll just need to make sure his team is victorious in order to be MVP.

Expect that to happen, and a big reason for the Away team's win will be the play of Quavo, who has proved his skill level already in the past.

MVP Pick: Quavo