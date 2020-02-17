Who Will Be Randy Orton's Next Targets During WrestleMania 36 Feud with Edge?

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Assuming WWE follows logic and continues the trend of Orton focusing on people associated with Edge, there are still some with ties to The Rated-R Superstar who may be safe.

The Dudley Boyz and Jeff Hardy were three other pieces of the TLC triangle, but Bubba Ray works for another company, D-Von is a producer and it's unclear if or when Jeff will return to television. None of them had as deep of a personal connection as Matt to justify bringing them into the fold.

WWE could follow up Matt's spot with Lita, but she's not even a part-timer and is Edge's ex. Everyone's moved on since their relationship and that's already been touched on.

In 2002, Edge held the tag team titles alongside both Rey Mysterio and Hulk Hogan. Those ties aren't tight enough to warrant bringing them into this story.

La Familia was too strange of a stable to reference again, and while Vickie and Chavo Guerrero are beloved, it's doubtful anybody remembers Bam Neely.

Rhyno is on the Impact Wrestling roster and Tommy Dreamer, although a close friend of Edge, runs House of Hardcore and works elsewhere.

Gangrel is also off-limits as he's been out of the game too long and his work in the adult entertainment industry isn't exactly PG material.

Given all those circumstances, these Superstars should be safe.