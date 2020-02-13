Payton Pritchard, No. 17 Oregon Surge Past No. 16 Colorado with Late Run

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

No. 17 Oregon regained a share of first place in the Pac-12 with a 68-60 win over No. 16 Colorado on Thursday.

Coming off two straight losses, the Ducks bounced back at home in Matthew Knight Arena as Payton Pritchard earned his second double-double of the season. Oregon (19-6, 8-4 in conference) improved to 13-0 at home while adding another impressive win to the resume.

The Buffaloes led by nine at halftime and were up five with six minutes remaining, but a 12-0 run in the closing minutes helped the Ducks take over. Will Richardson scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half as part of the come-from-behind win.

Colorado (19-6, 8-4) had been one of the hottest teams in the Pac-12 but couldn't extend its conference lead despite 14 points from D'Shawn Schwartz.

Notable Stats

Payton Pritchard, G, Oregon: 15 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals

Will Richardson, G, Oregon: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals

D'Shawn Schwartz, G, Colorado: 14 points, 3-of-5 from 3

Evan Battey, F, Colorado: 14 points, 11 rebounds

What's Next?

Colorado will remain on the road for a matchup against Oregon State on Saturday. Oregon will have another home game Sunday against Utah.