Donald Trump Reportedly Will Be Grand Marshal of 2020 Daytona 500

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2020

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the president of the Republic of Ecuador in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 12, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/Getty Images

President Donald Trump will be the grand marshal for the 2020 Daytona 500 set for next Sunday, according to Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press.

He will give the command to drivers to start their engines ahead of the storied NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt served as the grand marshal in 2019.

While the honor has recently gone to a variety of actors and former NASCAR stars, Trump will be the first sitting president to serve as grand marshal since George W. Bush in 2004.

Track president Chip Wile provided a statement about the president attending the upcoming race:

"The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest events in sports and the prestigious season-opening event to the NASCAR Cup Series. Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history. We’re honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of 'The Great American Race' by attending Sunday’s 62nd annual Daytona 500."

Trump has made a variety of appearances at sporting events over the past few months.

The president attended the World Series in Washington D.C. before going to Madison Square Garden in New York for a UFC fight and then the college football national title game in New Orleans.

