2020 XFL Championship Game to Be Played in Houston on April 26

Juan DeLeon/Associated Press

The Houston Roughnecks have additional incentive to hoist the 2020 XFL championship trophy.

The XFL announced Thursday the league's 2020 championship game will be played at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium on April 26.

"Houston is a great all-around sports town with top-notch facilities, an amazing community of football fans and a solid infrastructure," XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck said. "We are grateful to the city and the Sports Authority for opening its doors once again to the XFL and we look forward to welcoming fans from across Texas, as well as the entire country, to join us in celebrating this special moment in XFL history."

The XFL regular season began last weekend and will run through April 12.

The Roughnecks' home games are also played at TDECU Stadium, which opened in 2014 and holds approximately 40,000 fans.

The Roughnecks play in the XFL West alongside the Dallas Renegades, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons. The D.C. Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis Battlehawks and Tampa Bay Vipers make up the XFL East.

The top two teams from each division will face each other to determine which two squads will play for the XFL title. The East Final is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX. The West Final will follow on Sunday, April 19, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Roughnecks were the only West team to make it out of Week 1 with a win after topping the Wildcats 37-17 at TDECU Stadium.

Fans gave the Roughnecks a home-field advantage:

According to the Hollywood Reporter's Rick Porter, the XFL averaged 3.12 million viewers across four televised games last weekend.

Luck and Vince McMahon will hope for that interest to sustain or increase as the league's inaugural reboot season churns toward the championship game.