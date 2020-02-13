Report: Damian Lillard Plans to Perform Music at All-Star Game Despite Injury

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 09: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles with the ball in the first quarter against the Miami Heat during their game at Moda Center on February 09, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard can no longer play in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game or participate in the 3-Point Contest, but his groin injury won't keep him from the stage.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Lillard will still perform music under his artist name Dame D.O.L.L.A. during the All-Star Weekend festivities at Chicago's United Center Saturday night.

It had been reported last week that the five-time All-Star was planning on performing.

Lillard's third album, BIG D.O.L.L.A., dropped last August. It followed 2016's The Letter "O" and 2017's Confirmed.  

The 29-year-old has garnered the respect from his musical peers, too. Adidas Basketball released a spot for Lillard's new signature shoe featuring a song about Lillard by Pusha T and Pharrell:

Lillard suffered what was initially described as a right groin strain late in the Blazers' 111-104 loss to Memphis on Wednesday night. Afterward, he suggested that Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker replace him in the All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest:

Booker was announced earlier Thursday as Lillard's replacement. 

The MTN Dew 3-Point Contest is scheduled as All-Star Saturday Night's second event between the Taco Bell Skills Challenge and AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

The All-Star Game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET Sunday night.

