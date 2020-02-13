Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Says Ryan Shazier Is 'Trying to Resurrect His Career'

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert offered an update on linebacker Ryan Shazier, who is attempting to make a comeback to the NFL after suffering a major spinal injury in 2017.

"When you're dealing with Ryan you're not dealing with a timetable," he said, per Bob Labriola of Steelers.com. "You're dealing with a guy trying to resurrect his career."

Shazier, 27, was told he had less than a 20 percent chance of walking again after suffering his injury and having spinal stabilization surgery. He beat those odds and during the preseason was walking and throwing the football around with his Steelers teammates during pregame warm-ups:

He also walked out on the stage during the 2018 NFL draft to a standing ovation:

He set bigger goals beyond just walking, however, eyeing an NFL return in the future.

"I still want to make the Hall of Fame, still want to be the best linebacker in the NFL," he told David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel in June. "I'm not giving up on my goals, and the doctors said don't give up on my goals, so there's no problem with me doing that. I'm just going to keep working, and hopefully I'm going to be back as soon as I can."

In December, on the two-year anniversary of his injury, Shazier spoke about the recovery progress on Instagram:

"Today has truly been a blessing. It's been two years since I was injured. As the night comes to an end, I'm reflecting on how truly bittersweet this moment is because of how far I've come. I want to thank everyone who has been lifting me up and keeping me in their prayers. One thing I will promise you—I'm not going to stop. So keep Shalieving!!! God has a plan."

Shazier was well on his way to being an elite linebacker, with two Pro Bowl appearances in his four seasons. He posted 85 or more tackles three times in his career.