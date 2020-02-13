Dwyane Wade, Scottie Pippen Headline Judges for 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The NBA announced a star-studded judges panel for Saturday night's AT&T Slam Dunk Contest at the United Center in Chicago.

Dwyane Wade and Scottie Pippen will represent NBA players on the panel:

Pippen solidified his status as a Chicago Bulls icon alongside Michael Jordan from 1987 to 1998, winning six championships. Wade played the majority of his career with the Miami Heat, claiming three titles before retiring after last season, but he spent the 2016-17 campaign with his hometown Bulls.

The WNBA will have a presence through Candace Parker, who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Emmy, Grammy and Academy Award winner Common and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman round out the judges. Common is a Chicagoan and will also captain one of the teams in the All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.

Boseman went viral at the 2017-18 dunk contest when Indiana Pacers star guard Victor Oladipo incorporated him, Black Panther and the "Wakanda Forever" salute into one of his dunks:

Participants will be Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, who set the competition on fire four years ago:

The dunk contest is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET Saturday night following the Taco Bell Skills Challenge and MTN DEW 3-Point Contest.

The full All-Star Weekend schedule can be viewed at the NBA's official website.