Barcelona vs. Getafe: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Barcelona will face a major challenge in La Liga on Saturday, hosting in-form Getafe for a clash between second and third place.

Caesars Palace has named the hosts clear -230 favourites (bet $230 to win $100), despite Getafe's excellent form. The visitors check in at +680, and a draw comes in at +350.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, and viewers can follow along via LaLiga TV (UK) and BeIN Sports (U.S.).

Getafe enter Saturday's clash in a rich vein of form, winning their last four matches in the competition without conceding a goal:

They haven't just beaten up on La Liga's minnows in that stretch, either. Their last win was a 3-0 triumph over the same Valencia team that beat Barcelona 2-0 in January.

The club from the capital have La Liga's fourth-ranked defence, conceding just 20 goals so far. Only Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao have done better. Barcelona have been significantly worse at the back, conceding 28 goals already.

The back line is a major question mark going into the match, and not just due to their poor form. Clement Lenglet will be suspended, and both Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti are not at 100 per cent. It could mean a start for Ronald Araujo, per Mundo Deportivo:

Depth is also an issue up front, where Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are sidelined with injuries. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati have been logging plenty of minutes as a result, and it will likely not be any different on Saturday.

The outcome of the match could well be decided by the freshness of their legs. All three have shown signs of fatigue of late, and they'll now go up against a defence that has shut out four straight opponents.

If Messi and Griezmann are at their best, they have the talent to unlock any defence in the world. Getafe present a challenge, however, and will like their chances if the Catalan forwards show more signs of fatigue.

Prediction: Barcelona 0-0 Getafe