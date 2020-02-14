Norwich City vs. Liverpool: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino's pursuit of a new Premier League record for scoring away from home could be boosted by the return from injury of fellow forward Sadio Mane when leaders Liverpool travel to Norwich City on Saturday.

A full-strength forward line will make the Reds heavy favourites to extend their lead at the top of the table to 25 points.

Norwich are rooted to the bottom, but in Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia, they have two players capable of causing even Liverpool's back four problems.

Date: Saturday, February 15

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports PL/NBC

Live Stream: Sky Go. NBC Sports App.

Odds

Norwich: +900 (bet $100 to win $900)

Liverpool: -370 (bet $370 to win $100)

Draw: +500

Odds per Caesars Palace.

Firmino is chasing the mark for most consecutive away goals, a tally jointly held by Manchester United's Ryan Giggs, who hit 13 between 2001 and 2003, before Harry Kane equalled it for Tottenham Hotspur in 2017.

With all eight of his league goals coming away from Anfield, Firmino can move up to fourth on this list if he finds the net at Carrow Road, according to the league's official website.

The Brazil international has been the leaders' go-to man on their travels, bagging winning goals to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and Spurs in Liverpool's last two away games.

Firmino has added more goals to his game this term, a game still based on flair, vision and an unselfish willingness to let Mohamed Salah and Mane be the stars. The latter hasn't played since January 23 after suffering a "small muscle tear" against Wolves, per Theo Squires of the Liverpool Echo.

Squires also noted how the former Southampton man returned to training at Melwood and how "Jurgen Klopp had previously said that Mane would be fine for after the winter break, and the Senegal winger is expected to be in the Liverpool manager's plans for the clash with Norwich at Carrow Road."

Being able to call on Mane's pace and power against a Norwich defence breached 47 times already this season would make another Firmino away goal almost inevitable.

The Reds' own defence is the stingiest in the division, having conceded a mere 15 goals through 25 matches. Even so, Pukki has 11 goals to his credit this season and rarely wastes chances when they come his way.

Chances aren't often in short supply thanks to the technique and guile of Buendia. The Argentinian had been dealing with injury but was on the bench for the 0-0 draw with Newcastle United last time out.

Buendia's return to the starting XI will give the Canaries a chance to get in behind Liverpool early and often. Norwich impressed in the final third during the 4-1 defeat at Anfield on the opening day of the season and have already beaten Manchester City on home soil.

The home side will make the leaders work for it, but Liverpool have too much quality not to notch a 25th win of the campaign.