Miz, John Morrison Beat New Day; Win SmackDown Tag Titles at WWE Super ShowDown

The Miz and John Morrison beat New Day at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Kofi Kingston was the victim of some underhanded tactics, as Morrison hit him with a steel chair and Miz rolled him up for the win.

This marks the third time Miz and Morrison have been tag champs together in WWE and the first time since 2009:

Following a feud with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, The A-Lister's personality changed significantly, and Kofi bore the brunt of it. That led to the return of Morrison, who had been away from WWE for more than eight years.

After Miz took his frustrations out on Kingston by attacking him following a loss on Jan. 3, he offered a questionable apology. Morrison then placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of the WWE Universe, which cemented Miz and The Shaman of Sexy as a heel tag team, much like they were early in their careers.

With Morrison back in the fold, he helped Miz beat Kingston in a singles match. Then, Morrison defeated Big E and Kofi in singles matches in consecutive weeks, which made it clear that Miz and Morrison were on the fast track to a title shot.

It became official on the Jan. 31 episode of SmackDown when Miz and Morrison beat The Revival, Lucha House Party and Heavy Machinery in a Fatal 4-Way tag team match to become the No. 1 contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

New Day is used to having the numbers advantage with Xavier Woods, but since he has been on the shelf with an Achilles injury, Kofi and Big E have been left to get the job done on their own.

While any combination of New Day has proved to be successful over the years, not having the support of Woods proved difficult for Kingston and Big E leading up to Super ShowDown since Miz and Morrison were willing to do anything to get a leg up on their opponents.

Miz and Morrison had the bulk of the momentum on their side entering the event in Saudi Arabia with so many singles wins over Kingston and Big E to their credit, which added to the adversity New Day was facing.

New Day have dominated the tag team scene in WWE over the past several years, and one of the biggest issues has been finding suitable opponents who can have long-term feuds with them aside from The Usos.

Although Miz and Morrison won the titles Thursday, there is enough of a story present to keep the feud going, and the fact both teams are so entertaining means it shouldn't be difficult for WWE to keep the fans engaged.

