Jennifer Hudson to Pay Tribute to Kobe, Gianna Bryant at NBA All-Star Game

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Grammy Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson will pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant with a performance prior to the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago on Sunday night, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Kobe and Gianna—the Los Angeles Lakers legend's 13-year-old daughter—were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.

The NBA has already had plans in place to honor Kobe and Gianna in other ways. Most notably, every member of Team LeBron will wear No. 2 (Gianna's jersey number) and ever member of Team Giannis will wear No. 24 (Kobe's second jersey number with the Lakers and the number he wore in high school).

It was also announced that each player will wear patches honoring all nine victims. John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan also died in the crash.

The NBA is using a target score of 24 in the fourth quarter of the All-Star Game as well in reference to Kobe's jersey number.

That means the team leading after three quarters will win once it hits the 24-point mark in the fourth quarter, or the team trailing will win once it matches the other team's total through three quarters plus an additional 24 points.

As an 18-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP and one-time NBA MVP, Kobe was undoubtedly one of the greatest players in NBA history. Gianna was also frequently shown practicing with her father, and Kobe said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018 that he saw her as the heir to his basketball legacy (h/t CNN).

The NBA All-Star Game will fittingly double as a celebration of their lives, and it will emanate from the United Center in Chicago on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.