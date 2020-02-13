Getafe Confirm Angel Rodriguez's €10M Buyout Clause Amid Barcelona Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Getafe President Angel Torres has confirmed that striker Angel Rodriguez has a €10 million buyout clause amid rumours he is wanted by Barcelona.

Following injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, Barca may be able to make an emergency signing outside of the transfer window, and Rodriguez is among the forwards they have been linked with.

Torres told Catalunya Radio (h/t Marca): "It's not a problem with his release clause [if Barcelona show interest]. I can't deny a boy that has performed spectacularly for us [the chance to go to] such a big club. The clause is €10 million."

The president said he does not think the Catalan giants will make a move for Rodriguez, though, and added:

"I have a very good relationship with Barcelona, and I don't have any problem with them. They've been unlucky enough to have had injuries to two forwards.

"If there was something, no one from Barcelona has made contact with me as of yet. If there was interest, they would've done; I have a direct feed with the president [Josep Maria Bartomeu] and [assistant sporting director] Ramon Planes."

Barca will be without Suarez until May after he had knee surgery in January, while Dembele has been ruled out for six months after he had surgery on his hamstring on Tuesday. As a result of those injuries, Barcelona may be eligible to recruit another attacker:

Rodriguez will be 33 in April, but he's enjoying an excellent campaign. In La Liga, only Lionel Messi, Suarez, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Levante's Roger Marti have scored more than his nine goals this season. He's incredibly effective coming off the bench:

In all competitions, the striker has 13 goals and two assists to his name despite making just 11 starts. It's the third season running he's hit that goal tally for Getafe, so this campaign is set to be his best yet for the club.

His departure could significantly derail Getafe's bid to finish in La Liga's top four—they are third after 23 matches—but if Barca activate his clause, there's little they can do.