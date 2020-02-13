NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2020: Rosters, Final Score and MVP Predictions

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The NBA Celebrity All-Star Game always has the potential to be full of surprises.

Perhaps a rapper or singer has a better game than one might have expected. Or maybe there's an NBA legend who proves he still has it by getting back on the court and draining some shots. No matter what happens, though, the game is a fun way to kick off the NBA All-Star Weekend.

This year's celebrity game is set to take place Friday night at United Center in Chicago. While there are "home" and "away" teams, both will have representation from the city, including each of their captains.

The home team's captain is Common and the away team will be led by Chance the Rapper, both of whom are Windy City natives.

There are also celebrity coaches this year, both of whom are familiar faces on ESPN. Chicago native Michael Wilbon is coaching the home team, while the away squad is being coached by Stephen A. Smith.

Here's everything else you need to know about the 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, including rosters for both teams and predictions for what might occur.

2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

When: Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: United Center in Chicago

TV: ESPN

Rosters

Team Wilbon (Home)

Captain: Common (rapper, recording artist)

Bad Bunny (recording artist)

Hannibal Buress (actor, comedian)

Kane Brown (recording artist)

Jon Batiste (musician)

Alex Moffat (actor, comedian)

Jose Andres (chef, humanitarian)

Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)

Jidenna (recording artist)

Chelsea Gray (WNBA player)

Quentin Richardson (former NBA player)

Team Stephen A. (Away)

Captain: Chance the Rapper (rapper, recording artist)

Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

Taylor Bennett (rapper, recording artist)

LaRoyce Hawkins (actor)

Anthony "Spice" Adams (actor, comedian, former NFL player)

Marc Lasry (Milwaukee Bucks co-owner)

Ronnie 2K (2K Sports marketing director)

Katelyn Ohashi (gymnast)

Lil Rel Howery (actor, comedian)

A'ja Wilson (WNBA player)

Darius Miles (former NBA player)

Predictions

The level of play in the celebrity game has been raised in recent years. What was once traditionally a low-scoring contest with little offensive prowess has turned into a competitive, high-scoring affair.

At least that was the case last year in Charlotte, North Carolina, when the home team won 82-80 in the highest-scoring Celebrity All-Star Game since it began in 2003.

There are some strong returning players in 2020, including the past two winners of the event's MVP award. 2018 MVP Quavo, who is a member of the hip-hop group Migos, is playing for the away team, while 2019 MVP Famous Los, a comedian who makes viral videos, is on the home squad.

WNBA player A'ja Wilson is also back for the second year in a row, while fellow WNBA player Chelsea Gray and former NBA players Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson will be making their debuts in the celebrity game.

With this level of talent in the Celebrity All-Star Game this year, there should be a lot of points scored in the contest. And even if it doesn't set another scoring record, it should still be a fun game to watch.

Last year, Quavo scored a game-high 27 points. However, he was on the losing team and missed out on a second straight MVP award. Famous Los earned that honor by scoring 22 points and leading his squad to victory.

If Quavo's team wins this year, there's a strong chance he'll take back his MVP award. He's impressed every time he's participated in the game, and he's certainly not lacking in confidence heading into his return to the event, per TMZ Sports.

Not only does the away team have Quavo, but it also features several hometown representatives. Chance the Rapper and Taylor Bennett, who are rappers and also brothers, actor LaRoyce Hawkins, actor/comedian Anthony "Spice" Adams and actor/comedian Lil Rel Howery are all Chicago natives.

Expect the away team to win a competitive game, with Quavo again playing well to lead it to victory.

Picks: Away team wins 76-70; Quavo wins MVP