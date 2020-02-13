Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Matt Hardy, MVP and More

2 of 5

Johnson continued as he reported that MVP may be segueing into the role of producer with WWE.

MVP appeared on Raw Monday night, hosting the VIP Lounge with 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre. The former United States champion offered his managerial services to The Scottish Psychopath but ate a Claymore kick for his troubles.

If the segment taught us anything, it is that MVP could still be a valuable asset to the company as an on-screen talker. He was engaging in his verbal clash with McIntyre and could easily help elevate someone like Cedric Alexander, who has all of the talent in the world but has failed to make the ever-important connection with audiences to support a major push.

We have seen what a confident, skilled talker can do for talent who struggles with that element of their performance. Sami Zayn has single-handedly elevated Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro over on SmackDown and MVP has the potential to do the same for any number of performers who do not have the natural charisma of their peers.

Even if he works strictly behind the scenes, MVP is a performer whom it feels like has many contributions left to give the industry.