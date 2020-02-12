Report: Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy, Colorado Share 'Mutual Interest' on Vacant HC Job

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have "preliminary mutual interest" in the university's open head-coaching job, 9News' Mike Klis reported Wednesday evening.

Klis added that Colorado has reached out to Bieniemy, who played running back for the Buffaloes from 1987-90. The 1990 Heisman Trophy third-place finisher then served as a running backs coach at Colorado from 2001-02 before returning as offensive coordinator for the 2011 and '12 campaigns.

Colorado was thrown into the market for a new head coach when Mel Tucker officially left the program to become Michigan State's new head coach earlier Wednesday:

Colorado athletic director Rick George released an accompanying statement:

"We are disappointed to see Coach Tucker leave. We are excited about the upward trajectory of our football program and we'll get to work immediately hiring the next head coach to build on our momentum and lead our young men. We're confident this program is on the verge of competing at the highest level and has the resources and support in place to do so for a long time."

Tucker was only in Boulder for one season. The Buffaloes went 5-7 but sported impressive victories over ranked opponents Nebraska and Arizona State.

Bieniemy left Colorado for Kansas City in 2013, where he served as the running backs coach until taking over offensive coordinator duties in 2018. With him in his current role, the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years by defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

Bieniemy went viral for the comments he made after the historic victory, which required his offense, led by 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, to rally from 10 points down in the fourth quarter:

The Chiefs' first touchdown of the night came on an inventive play design that Bieniemy later disclosed he had gotten from the 1948 Rose Bowl:

Bieniemy interviewed for the Carolina Panthers', Cleveland Browns' and New York Giants' head-coaching vacancies this year, and there was widespread criticism when the 50-year-old did not land any NFL head-coaching job. He has interviewed for seven NFL head-coaching jobs overall (h/t Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star).

ESPN's Mina Kimes offered a poignant take:

Colorado could be the landing spot Bieniemy has been seeking, though not in the NFL. He could also decide to return as Kansas City's offensive coordinator for the 2020 season before testing the head-coaching waters again next offseason.

In the meantime, per Klis, George named Darrin Chiaverini as the Buffaloes' interim head coach. Chiaverini will also interview to become the team's full-time head coach.

Bieniemy and Chiaverini are considered Colorado's leading candidates.