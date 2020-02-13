AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT: Who Won the Feb. 12 Battle of the Wednesday Night War?

2 of 7

Photo courtesy of AEW

—Opening the show with an action-packed match has become part of the developing AEW formula. Count me in!

This week, producers again relied on Kenny Omega and Adam Page to get the party started right, and the tag team champions delivered in a big way against SCU. This was an incredible spectacle, with all four men displaying the silent telepathic connection that only the best wrestlers seem to possess.

—Jim Ross, the legendary 68-year-old WWE Hall of Fame announcer, has no shortage of critics online. They'll tell you he has seen better days, that he's too disconnected from modern wrestling to effectively communicate with today's audience.

But his interview with Santana was vintage Ross. You wonder why he's still performing on national television? Because no one else can humanize a character that, until now, had been a background player in Chris Jericho's shadow.

This was excellent television, one of the ways AEW distinguishes itself from every other wrestling promotion on the planet. No one else produces interview segments this intense or this real.

—Let's be honest here: Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like Britt Baker was struggling. The announcers' obsession with her dental degree had become meme fodder, something for mean marks to mock rather than material for motivational moments. She was a babyface the crowd didn't quite love, seemingly destined to slowly slink down the card.

Becoming a villain cured all those ills. She's a natural, giving Tony Schiavone tough love and politely killing the crowd with her unique brand of "kindness." This feels like the start of something special.

—Her final title defense ended up being Riho's best AEW bout, a devilishly smart match that was almost perfectly performed. There's something compelling about the sheer size differential between her and Nyla Rose. It's a good pairing and a match I hope we see again one day.

The timing for this title change feels right. The roster is filled with babyfaces and it's time for someone else to get a chance at the chase. With Rose, though, they might regret actually catching her.

—Jungle Boy is arguably the most improved wrestler in all of AEW. When he first joined the promotion, he was a diamond in the rough I was afraid might get exposed under the bright lights. There was something interesting there for sure, but he was incredibly green for someone about to launch an act on national television.

Here, he delivered his part in a back-and-forth match with MJF with aplomb, hitting all his marks and nailing some of the moves that require complex timing perfectly. These were the kind of spots he'd be a second or two slow on just a year ago. Now he's capable of holding his own against elite talent. It's been a pretty remarkable transformation, mostly happening below the radar.

—One of the things that made Jon Moxley such a welcome addition to New Japan Pro-Wrestling last year was the completely unique rhythm and style he brings to the ring. That's not just true on foreign soil, it's just as compelling on American TV.

No one has the vibe Moxley does. His matches, a mix of brawling, hardcore spots and technical wrestling, scratch an itch you don't even know you have until you see him. It's pretty cool having him around.

—Two words: Jeff Cobb.