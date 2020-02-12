Ex-Astros Hitting Coach Dave Hudgens Talks Carlos Beltran, Stealing Signs, More

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays bench coach Dave Hudgens, who was the Houston Astros' hitting coach during their 2017 World Series-winning season, apologized for failing to take action during his ex-team's sign-stealing scheme.

Hudgens, who worked under manager AJ Hinch from 2015-18, spoke exclusively with John Lott of The Athletic on Wednesday after talking with reporters in a scrum at the Blue Jays' spring training in Dunedin, Florida.

He also discussed ex-Houston Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran and the possibility of the system being used in last year's playoffs.

"I regret that we didn't do something about it. We take ownership, responsibility for it. I'm sorry we didn't do that. A lot of stuff has come out on Carlos Beltran," Hudgens said of the former New York Mets manager. "He was a big man in that clubhouse, no doubt. But I think if we'd have just sat him down—hopefully, I'm just speculating, hopefully curtailed it somewhat."

Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Beltran and ex-bench coach Alex Cora "became a driving force behind the trash-can banging system that marked a culmination of the Astros' use of electronics to steal signs illegally."

Beltran was named the Mets manager in November, but the skipper and franchise parted ways after MLB's investigation and report on the scheme was released in January. Cora became the manager of the Boston Red Sox in 2018 but also parted with the franchise soon after the MLB's findings.

Hudgens made clear that he never saw Beltran participating in the system.

As for Hudgens' role, he told Lott that he knew it was going on but wasn't an active participant. He also said he did not know how the system worked besides bangs on a trash can denoting the next pitch.

The MLB's investigation focused on the 2017 season, but speculation exists as to whether the practice went on in the two years since.

Hudgens was asked about the possibility of the system being used in the playoffs, most notably during second baseman Jose Altuve's pennant-winning home run in Game 6 of the 2019 American League Championship Series versus the New York Yankees:

"I told MLB this too, that to my knowledge that wasn't being used in the playoffs because it was too loud. You couldn't hear it (the banging). So when he hit, when those guys hit in those World Series games, to my knowledge – to the best of my knowledge – maybe something else was going on, I don't know. But I don't know how (the banging tip-off) could be done because I could hardly talk to a hitter next to me (because of crowd noise). So I don't know how they could hear that."

By then, Hudgens was the Blue Jays' bench coach.

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and Hinch were relieved of their duties. James Click is the new GM, and longtime manager Dusty Baker is Houston's new leader.