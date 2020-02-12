WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 12

1 of 4

Strong came out at the top of the show without his Undisputed Era buddies so he could address the return of Velveteen Dream. He said Dream putting the faces of Strong's wife and child on his gear was disrespectful and demanded an apology.

Bronson Reed came out and said he had a score to settle after Strong and UE attacked him backstage last week. As soon as he hit the ring, a ref appeared out of thin air to call for the bell and make this match official.

The Thicc Boi took control immediately but Roddy fired back with some knees to the body. Every time he would try to take control, Reed would brush him off and use his strength to overpower him.

The former NA champion was not about to be outdone and showed off his power with an impressive superplex. Dream's entrance graphics distracted him, but Strong was able to score the win with a well-placed knee to the face. Dream taunted him from backstage after the match.

Grade: B

Analysis

Having Strong come out by himself to call out Dream was a great way to communicate how angry he was at having his wife and child used as tools of intimidation.

Bringing out Reed to get revenge for the attack last week was a nice bit of continuity. We often see people get taken out backstage and not seek retribution, so it was great to see the Australian Superstar take the fight to Strong.

The match had an abrupt start, but once it got going, the crowd was into it. Reed is one of those big guys who are capable of more than you would think. He was able to keep up with Roddy's quick pace while using his own unique set of moves.

This was a fun and energetic way to open the show. It immediately made Dream and Strong's feud one of the storylines to watch in the coming weeks.