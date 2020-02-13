NBA 3-Point Contest 2020: Highlights, Odds and Predictions for Participants

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

As the NBA grows more three-point crazed by the minute, it's only fitting that the three-point contest has become one of the signature events at All-Star Weekend.

This year's version, slated for 9 p.m. ET on Saturday inside Chicago's United Center, will be no exception. In addition to having a loaded field, this contest will also feature a new addition of two shots from the "MTN DEW Zone," two locations positioned six feet beyond the three-point line, each of which is worth three points.

There will be a changing of the snipers, though. Damian Lillard was forced to pull out of the event after suffering a right groin strain on Wednesday night. So far, his replacement is unknown.

But the show must go on, as they say, so let's get to previewing the upcoming action with a look at the participants, the latest odds (from Caesars Palace, not yet reflecting Lillard's absence) and our prediction.

3-Point Contest Information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 15

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Participants and Latest Odds

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks +450

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets +450

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls +500

Davis Bertans, Washington Wizards +550

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat +550

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings +600

Devonte' Graham, Charlotte Hornets +1000

3-Point Contest Winner Prediction: Duncan Robinson

Can we start this section with a hearty round of applause for the event organizers? While there is no shortage of snipers to choose from, this field is packed with absolute net-shredders.

With Lillard sidelined, Buddy Hield (207) owns the highest makes among the participants, and Devonte' Graham isn't far behind (190). But their odds are the longest for a reason, as neither own a 39 percent success rate from distance.

For that matter, neither do Trae Young (36.9) or Zach LaVine (38.5). But each can go nuclear from range, and both are natural picks for an odds bump. Without Lillard, Young is by far the most recognizable face in this field as its only All-Star selection (and a starter, at that). LaVine enjoys the home-court advantage, so maybe he'll be inspired by the Chicago Bulls faithful (and an in-depth knowledge of the rims).

But if you're making a pre-contest selection, you have to go with one of the 40-plus percent fire-ballers, right? Reigning champion Joe Harris conquered this event just last season by outshooting, among others, the Curry brothers in their hometown of Charlotte, NC.

While Davis Bertans stayed with the Washington Wizards at the trade deadline, he was among the most coveted commodities during #TradeSZN for his red-hot shooting. The tallest player in this field at 6'10", he has both razzled and dazzled from distance to the tune of 156 splashes at a 42.4 percent clip.

Our money, though, is on Duncan Robinson, the latest odds-defying success story of the Miami Heat's player development program. He opened his college career at Division III's Williams College before transferring to Michigan and eventually inking a two-way pact with the Heat in July 2018.

Before this season, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra raised some eyebrows when he dubbed Robinson "one of the best shooters on this planet." Apparently, he knew something the rest of us didn't, as the 25-year-old has been scorching hot basically the entire season.

Just ask the Atlanta Hawks about Robinson's three ball. He torched his Southeast Division rivals for a ridiculous 10-of-14 three-point shooting performance in mid-December.

Maybe his lack of name recognition is the reason his odds are middle of the pack, but he's fearless. You can't hoop at Williams College and improbably jump to the NBA later with the slightest hint of self-doubt.

Robinson, who has the field's highest three-point percentage (43.8) and second-most makes (191), is built to thrive in this setting, too. He should feel right at home grabbing from the rack and firing, since 156 of his 191 threes have come without a single dribble before them.