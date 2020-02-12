T.J. Warren Drops 35 as Pacers Hold off Giannis-Less Bucks to Snap 6-Game Skid

AJ MAST/Associated Press

Two teams going in opposite directions reversed course on Wednesday as the Indiana Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-111 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Pacers forward T.J. Warren scored a game-high 35 points on 16-of-19 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and four steals. His performance helped the Pacers shoot 52.3 percent from the field.

All five Pacers starters scored in double digits. Malcolm Brogdon (17 points, 13 assists) and Myles Turner (14 points, 10 rebounds) each had double-doubles.

Donte DiVincenzo led the Bucks with 19 points off the bench, and Khris Middleton added 17.

Indiana led 68-45 at halftime, but Milwaukee fought back and cut the deficit to 90-86 with 8:19 remaining in the game after an Eric Bledsoe layup.

But the Pacers responded with a 10-0 run capped by four Brogdon points. Milwaukee never came closer than seven points the rest of the way.

The 32-23 Pacers broke a six-game losing skid. The 46-8 Bucks' five-game winning streak came to an end. Milwaukee had also won 14 of its last 15 heading into Wednesday.

The Bucks played without MVP favorite Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is out after he and girlfriend Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger welcomed a son, Liam Charles, on Monday.

Notable Performances

Pacers F T.J. Warren: 35 PTS, 7 REB, 4 STL

Pacers PG Malcolm Brogdon: 17 PTS, 13 AST, 5 REB

Pacers C Myles Turner: 14 PTS, 10 REB, 2 BLK

Bucks F Khris Middleton: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

Bucks G Eric Bledsoe: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

Bucks G Donte DiVincenzo: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 1 STL

What's Next?

The Pacers and Bucks will both be represented in the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo is the captain for Team Giannis, which also features Bucks teammate Khris Middleton.

Domantas Sabonis will play for Team LeBron, captained by Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.