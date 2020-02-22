Mavs' Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis out vs. Hawks with Ankle, Knee Injuries

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks will be without guard Luka Doncic and forward Kristaps Porzingis against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

According to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News, Doncic is nursing right ankle soreness and Porzingis' absence is listed as left knee injury recovery. A torn ACL caused Porzingis to miss the entire 2018-19 season.

The 20-year-old Doncic previously missed seven games due to a sprained right ankle suffered during practice on Jan. 30. Doncic also missed four games in December with a sprained right ankle suffered early in the Mavs' 122-118 overtime loss to Miami on Dec. 14.

When on the floor, the 2018 third overall pick has been sensational. Doncic is averaging 29.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.0 steal in 32.8 minutes across 45 games (all starts). Those marks led to him becoming the youngest All-Star starter since LeBron James in 2005.

The Mavs have gone 5-6 without Doncic this season.

Porzingis, 24, has been a strong complement to Doncic in his first season with the Mavs as an active player. In 43 games (all starts), Porzingis is averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.6 assists per game.

The Latvian star is seemingly getting better the further removed he is from tearing his ACL, so it won't be a surprise if he returns to All-Star status next season.

While Porzingis was not named an All-Star this season, he is a key contributor for the Mavericks, although they are 9-4 without him this season.

Playing without both Doncic and Porzingis could be a struggle for Dallas, although the Hawks are the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference at 16-41.

Look for Jalen Brunson and J.J. Barea to fill in at point guard for Doncic, with Maxi Kleber receiving the biggest uptick in playing time in place of Porzingis.