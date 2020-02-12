Team LeBron, Giannis 2020 NBA All-Star Jerseys to Honor Kobe, Gianna, Stern

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 12, 2020

Memorabilia for NBA star Kobe Bryant are placed at a memorial for Bryant while fans gather to pay their respect near Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

The official jerseys that will be worn during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game feature tributes to Kobe and Gianna Bryant and the other victims of the helicopter crash, as well as former NBA commissioner David Stern. 

Kobe's No. 24 will be worn by Team Giannis and Gianna's No. 2 will be worn by Team LeBron. There will also be two commemorative patches on the shoulders honoring Stern and the nine victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash: 

In addition to the All-Star Game jerseys, the NBA previously announced that participants in the Rising Stars Challenge and All-Star Saturday night events will have jerseys with Nos. 2 and 24 patches in the center that will be surrounded by nine stars to represent the nine victims of the crash.

The league changed the format of the All-Star Game this year in hopes of making the game more competitive. Each of the first three quarters will serve as a minigame, with the winning team earning money for a local charity picked by the captains. The last quarter will revert back to the total scores from the first three quarters, with the winner being the team that is first to hit a predetermined target score.

In honor of Kobe Bryant, the target score for victory will be determined by adding 24 points to the leading team's point total after three quarters. 

"We spent a lot of time considering the right target number to use for the fourth quarter," Byron Spruell, the NBA's president of league operations, told Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "Through the events of this week it became clear to us that the only appropriate number for this season's All-Star Game is 24."

The NBA All-Star weekend will take place in Chicago from Feb. 14-16. The headline event is the All-Star Game on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET from the United Center. 

Related

    @BR_NBA All-Star Weekend Predictions 🔮

    🏆 Who will win each contest? 📈 Which rising star will shine brightest? ⭐ How All-Star Sunday night will go down

    NBA logo
    NBA

    @BR_NBA All-Star Weekend Predictions 🔮

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Embiid Doesn't Have to Be the Villain 😈

    76ers have problems to figure out, but Embiid needs to be part of the solution ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Embiid Doesn't Have to Be the Villain 😈

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Inside the Drama in Sacramento

    📱 Vivek frustrated in the group text 👀 Buddy Hield might request trade ➡️ Details on the turmoil in SAC (The Athletic)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Inside the Drama in Sacramento

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    @BR_NBA 1-on-1 Tourney Final 🏆

    We're down to the championship matchup.

    Tap to vote who wins LeBron vs. Giannis 🗳

    NBA logo
    NBA

    @BR_NBA 1-on-1 Tourney Final 🏆

    Strawpoll
    via Strawpoll