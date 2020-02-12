Team LeBron, Giannis 2020 NBA All-Star Jerseys to Honor Kobe, Gianna, Stern

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

The official jerseys that will be worn during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game feature tributes to Kobe and Gianna Bryant and the other victims of the helicopter crash, as well as former NBA commissioner David Stern.

Kobe's No. 24 will be worn by Team Giannis and Gianna's No. 2 will be worn by Team LeBron. There will also be two commemorative patches on the shoulders honoring Stern and the nine victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash:

In addition to the All-Star Game jerseys, the NBA previously announced that participants in the Rising Stars Challenge and All-Star Saturday night events will have jerseys with Nos. 2 and 24 patches in the center that will be surrounded by nine stars to represent the nine victims of the crash.

The league changed the format of the All-Star Game this year in hopes of making the game more competitive. Each of the first three quarters will serve as a minigame, with the winning team earning money for a local charity picked by the captains. The last quarter will revert back to the total scores from the first three quarters, with the winner being the team that is first to hit a predetermined target score.

In honor of Kobe Bryant, the target score for victory will be determined by adding 24 points to the leading team's point total after three quarters.

"We spent a lot of time considering the right target number to use for the fourth quarter," Byron Spruell, the NBA's president of league operations, told Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "Through the events of this week it became clear to us that the only appropriate number for this season's All-Star Game is 24."

The NBA All-Star weekend will take place in Chicago from Feb. 14-16. The headline event is the All-Star Game on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET from the United Center.