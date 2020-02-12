Triple H Talks NXT-AEW Ratings, Rumors of Matt Riddle, Brock Lesnar and Vince

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

WWE executive Triple H addressed several topics related to NXT during a media call Wednesday to promote Sunday's NXT TakeOver: Portland event.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Triple H responded to AEW Dynamite consistently garnering higher viewership and a better rating in the 18-49 demographic than NXT on Wednesday nights: "It's about the long game and what we have to do is get to the people in the younger demos. When you're promoted in younger demos and you are viewed in those younger demos promotionally, then those are the people that you attract."

While NXT has scored a handful of wins in the four months the shows have gone head to head, AEW has generally won the viewership and demo battles, although part of that can be attributed to the excitement that comes along with AEW still being a new product.

Triple H noted that the demo breakdown for NXT is similar to Raw, which may be due to the fact that both shows air on USA Network.

Although NXT is lagging a bit behind AEW as far as the numbers are concerned, the shows are consistently good, and NXT TakeOver: Portland boasts a stacked card and has a chance to be one of the best wrestling events of 2020.

Triple H also discussed NXT Superstar Matt Riddle and the notion that Vince McMahon is unhappy with him in some way.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) reported last week that McMahon doesn't like the fact that Riddle has consistently laid down challenges to WWE champion Brock Lesnar and called out Bill Goldberg on social media, and that McMahon views Riddle as an "outside guy" with "no respect for the hierarchy of the business."

Triple H shot that rumor down, noting that Vince has "not expressed his disapproval" regarding Riddle, which is something McMahon would have done if he had any issues.

The Game also confirmed Satin's previous report that Lesnar and Riddle exchanged words backstage at the Royal Rumble, but added that he is unsure if there is legitimate heat between them or if they were merely working an angle.

Riddle was eliminated quickly from the Rumble match by King Corbin, which was likely the root of the speculation that he was being punished in some way.

While Riddle has no problem speaking his mind, it hasn't impacted his success in NXT, as he and Pete Dunne are set to challenge Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of Undisputed Era for the NXT Tag Team Championships at TakeOver: Portland.

