Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Buried in Private Family Service in Orange County

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were buried Friday at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California, per Richard Winton of the Los Angeles Times.



According to death certificates obtained by Winton, Kobe and Gianna were buried in a private family service. They were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. They were on their way to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy.

The remains were returned to the families of the victims earlier this month.

A public memorial service will be held for Kobe and Gianna Bryant and the other victims on Feb. 24 at Staples Center. A memorial service was held at Angel Stadium for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli on Monday.

Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan also died in the crash.

Kobe Bryant played 20 NBA seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships, making 18 All-Star teams and retiring as the third-highest scorer in basketball history. His death has prompted numerous tributes over the last two-plus weeks, including the Lakers wearing a memorial patch on their uniforms.

Gianna Bryant was 13 years old and a promising young basketball player with dreams of playing in the WNBA.

They are survived by Kobe's wife, Vanessa, and the couple's three other daughters, Natalia, Capri and Bianka.